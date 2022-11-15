Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Position Raised by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,007,263 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,634 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Huntington Bancshares worth $24,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 130.3% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 33.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 564,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 142,053 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 14.9% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 759,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 47,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at $13,424,506. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $15.21. 262,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,716,448. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

