Huobi BTC (HBTC) Trading Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 15th. One Huobi BTC token can currently be purchased for approximately $16,781.71 or 0.99768073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $653.97 million and $527,939.43 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.06 or 0.00581680 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,107.57 or 0.30298779 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s genesis date was February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us.

Huobi BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.