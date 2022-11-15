IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Cut to $75.00

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Cowen to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on IAC from $125.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on IAC from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on IAC from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on IAC from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on IAC from $115.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Get IAC alerts:

IAC Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IAC traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.97. 1,588,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. IAC has a twelve month low of $43.80 and a twelve month high of $140.77. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at IAC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAC

In other IAC news, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 148,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 64,672,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,637,117.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 433,400 shares of company stock worth $14,996,522. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in IAC by 36.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 5.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC in the first quarter worth $182,000. Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 55.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 91,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,131,000 after acquiring an additional 32,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 2.1% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 68,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.