ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (ICGT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7 on December 2nd

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ICG Enterprise Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ICG Enterprise Trust stock opened at GBX 1,078.36 ($12.67) on Tuesday. ICG Enterprise Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 928 ($10.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,314 ($15.44). The company has a market cap of £738.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,023.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,059.71.

Insider Transactions at ICG Enterprise Trust

In related news, insider Gerhard Fusenig bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,014 ($11.92) per share, with a total value of £50,700 ($59,576.97).

About ICG Enterprise Trust

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

