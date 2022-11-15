ICON (ICX) Price Down 28.9% This Week

ICON (ICX) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. During the last seven days, ICON has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000914 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a total market capitalization of $141.24 million and $4.38 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 926,210,351 coins and its circulating supply is 919,483,096 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 926,210,351 with 919,483,096 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.1500068 USD and is up 5.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $5,368,528.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

