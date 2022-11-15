IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Position Boosted by Thomas Story & Son LLC

Thomas Story & Son LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,370 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. IDACORP makes up 1.9% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Thomas Story & Son LLC owned 0.08% of IDACORP worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $677,639,000 after buying an additional 313,956 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,800,345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $190,693,000 after buying an additional 593,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,213,000 after buying an additional 221,072 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 946,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,166,000 after buying an additional 32,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 857,023 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,866,000 after buying an additional 12,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on IDA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on IDACORP from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

IDACORP Stock Performance

IDACORP Increases Dividend

IDACORP stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.13. 3,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,438. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $118.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.84 and a 200 day moving average of $105.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 64.10%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

