Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Short Interest Up 7.9% in October

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,127,600 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the October 15th total of 8,457,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,968.5 days.

Idorsia Stock Performance

IDRSF remained flat at $14.65 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.40. Idorsia has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $24.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IDRSF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Idorsia from CHF 28 to CHF 18 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Idorsia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Idorsia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Idorsia Company Profile

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

