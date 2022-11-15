Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Wedbush from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.81% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Impel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 11.8 %

Shares of IMPL stock opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. Impel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $11.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The firm has a market cap of $79.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.04.

Institutional Trading of Impel Pharmaceuticals

Impel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IMPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 million. Impel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,949.08% and a negative return on equity of 255.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Impel Pharmaceuticals will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMPL. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,344,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 367,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 111,031 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Impel Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 531,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 40,032 shares during the period. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Impel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Trudhesa, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

