Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Sets New 1-Year High at $119.83

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $119.83 and last traded at $116.81, with a volume of 6880 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $114.00.

PI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $94.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.89.

The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.21 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.90.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. Impinj had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. The firm had revenue of $68.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.67 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $584,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,840,239.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 488 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $38,659.36. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,729.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $584,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,307 shares in the company, valued at $33,840,239.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,096 shares of company stock valued at $6,767,242 in the last ninety days. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,758,000 after acquiring an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,610,000 after buying an additional 168,597 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Impinj by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,568,000 after purchasing an additional 31,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Impinj by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,603,000 after purchasing an additional 142,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Impinj by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 752,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,177,000 after buying an additional 325,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

