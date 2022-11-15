Imricor Medical Systems, Inc. (ASX:IMR) Insider Purchases A$76,360.77 in Stock

Imricor Medical Systems, Inc. (ASX:IMR – Get Rating) insider Steve Wedan purchased 263,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.29 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$76,360.77 ($51,248.84).

The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38.

Imricor Medical Systems Company Profile

Imricor Medical Systems, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products for cardiac catheter ablation procedures in the United States. The company's principal products include the Advantage-MR EP Recorder/Stimulator system, an EP recording system and integrated cardiac stimulator; Vision-MR Ablation Catheter, which is used as an indication for treating type I atrial flutter; and Vision-MR Dispersive Electrode that is used to minimize eddy currents induced on the conductive pads during MR scanning.

