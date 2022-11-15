IndiGG (INDI) Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges

IndiGG (INDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. IndiGG has a total market cap of $123.60 million and $200,625.87 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IndiGG token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000796 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IndiGG has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG’s genesis date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

