Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,218 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of ANSS opened at $251.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.45. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $413.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.15. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.91.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

