Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,817 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $383,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 192,660 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,302,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,194.2% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 132,319 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after buying an additional 122,095 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,134,088 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,982,000 after acquiring an additional 60,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $40.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.75. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.22.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on WBA. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.77.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.