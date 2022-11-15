Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Buys 185 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $314.27 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $267.30 and a 200 day moving average of $269.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.28%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ODFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.25.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

