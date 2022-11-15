Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1,509.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,149,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,295,000 after buying an additional 11,394,496 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 3,689.9% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 4,377,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261,780 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,714,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,603,000 after acquiring an additional 28,238 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,707,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,037,000 after acquiring an additional 116,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $281,635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.89.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $73.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $86.90.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

