Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $1.64 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,449 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of eBay by 5.7% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,825 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC grew its stake in eBay by 0.5% in the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46,493 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in eBay by 1.2% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 23,495 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in eBay by 78.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Services grew its stake in eBay by 2.1% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 14,469 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,714.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

eBay Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $45.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.91. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $76.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is -800.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on eBay from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

