Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,071 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFF. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,758,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1,303.2% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 404,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 375,524 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,607,000 after purchasing an additional 269,954 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 24,198.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 255,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 254,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,949,000.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PFF stock opened at $31.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.86. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $29.79 and a 52 week high of $39.43.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

