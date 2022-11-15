Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,950 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 149.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

In other news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,556,658.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $36.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.62.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 163.27%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

