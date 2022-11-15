Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in PTC in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PTC in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in PTC by 23.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $11,884,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,191,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,264,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $11,884,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,191,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,264,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $1,004,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,854,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,241,615.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,613 shares of company stock worth $15,885,104 over the last three months. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. Mizuho cut their target price on PTC from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on PTC in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PTC from $153.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on PTC from $146.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $130.29 on Tuesday. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.55 and a 12-month high of $133.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

