Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMQCF) Short Interest Up 18.7% in October

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMQCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,498,500 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the October 15th total of 2,105,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI Stock Performance

Shares of Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI stock remained flat at $6.38 on Tuesday. Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $6.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average is $7.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI from €10.25 ($10.57) to €7.00 ($7.22) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €6.00 ($6.19) price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

About Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI

Colonial is a Spanish listed REIT company (SOCIMI), leader in the European Prime office market with presence in the main business areas of Barcelona, Madrid and Paris with a prime office portfolio of more than one million of sqm of GLA and assets under management with a value of more than 12bn.

