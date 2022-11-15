InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Short Interest Down 11.4% in October

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the October 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InnSuites Hospitality Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Brighton Jones LLC owned 0.48% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Price Performance

Shares of IHT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.93. 5,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 million, a PE ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 0.17.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuites® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name InnSuites trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

Featured Stories

