InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Plans $0.01 Dividend

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0111 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

InPlay Oil Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IPOOF opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. InPlay Oil has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $4.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.61. The firm has a market cap of $234.43 million, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.98.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of InPlay Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$6.25 price objective for the company.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.