Insider Buying: Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT) Insider Purchases 29,558 Shares of Stock

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT – Get Rating) insider Isobel Sharp acquired 29,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £26,602.20 ($31,259.93).

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

LON:BCPT traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 90 ($1.06). 1,440,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,043,028. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 85.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 104.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £631.40 million and a P/E ratio of 361.60. Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd has a 1 year low of GBX 68.53 ($0.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 124.20 ($1.46). The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91.

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a GBX 0.40 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Balanced Commercial Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.00%.

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Company Profile

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

