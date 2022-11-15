Insider Buying: TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Major Shareholder Buys 24,788 Shares of Stock

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 24,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $127,658.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,112,633 shares in the company, valued at $5,730,059.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 8th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 1,100 shares of TransAct Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,400.00.

On Thursday, November 3rd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 1,097 shares of TransAct Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,388.00.

On Monday, October 31st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 7,994 shares of TransAct Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $31,576.30.

On Thursday, October 27th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 4,448 shares of TransAct Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,792.00.

On Tuesday, October 25th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 24,900 shares of TransAct Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $90,885.00.

On Friday, October 21st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 1,685 shares of TransAct Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $6,150.25.

On Monday, October 3rd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 32,226 shares of TransAct Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $117,624.90.

TransAct Technologies Trading Up 9.0 %

Shares of TACT stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.34 million, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.78. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $13.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.49 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 12.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TACT. Barrington Research reduced their price target on TransAct Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 15.8% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 148,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 36.7% during the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransAct Technologies

(Get Rating)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

