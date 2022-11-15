Insider Selling: A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $32,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Up 3.0 %

A-Mark Precious Metals stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,649. The company has a market capitalization of $789.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of -0.20. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $44.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.59.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 40.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of A-Mark Precious Metals

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.93%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

