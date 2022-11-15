Insider Selling: Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) CEO Sells 9,955 Shares of Stock

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) CEO Chen Schor sold 9,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $209,353.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,593.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chen Schor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Chen Schor sold 500 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $9,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Chen Schor sold 952 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $17,136.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Chen Schor sold 66,947 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $1,122,701.19.

On Friday, September 9th, Chen Schor sold 8,094 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $133,631.94.

Adicet Bio Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ ACET traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $20.34. 465,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,567. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $21.87. The stock has a market cap of $871.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 2.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adicet Bio

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Adicet Bio to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in Adicet Bio by 7.3% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,241,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,314,000 after purchasing an additional 290,191 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in Adicet Bio by 62.9% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,443,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,679,000 after purchasing an additional 943,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adicet Bio by 14.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,109,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,003,000 after purchasing an additional 260,705 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the third quarter valued at $29,284,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Adicet Bio by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,543,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,827,000 after acquiring an additional 16,397 shares during the period.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

