Insider Selling: Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Chairman Sells 5,291 Shares of Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 5,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $1,322,908.73. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 137,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,338,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE CMI traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $251.30. The stock had a trading volume of 72,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,623. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.27 and a 200 day moving average of $212.87. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $252.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Several brokerages have commented on CMI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 1,541.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Cummins by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

