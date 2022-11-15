Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Sells 186,114 Shares of Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYWGet Rating) Director Jo Natauri sold 186,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $4,131,730.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jo Natauri also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, November 11th, Jo Natauri sold 187,059 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $4,190,121.60.
  • On Wednesday, September 14th, Jo Natauri sold 110,584 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52.
  • On Monday, September 12th, Jo Natauri sold 90,313 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $2,473,673.07.
  • On Friday, September 9th, Jo Natauri sold 83,312 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $2,203,602.40.
  • On Wednesday, September 7th, Jo Natauri sold 87,974 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $2,182,634.94.
  • On Monday, August 29th, Jo Natauri sold 31,735 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $796,231.15.
  • On Friday, August 26th, Jo Natauri sold 40,243 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $1,025,391.64.
  • On Wednesday, August 24th, Jo Natauri sold 51,494 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $1,329,060.14.
  • On Monday, August 22nd, Jo Natauri sold 65,696 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $1,648,969.60.
  • On Friday, August 19th, Jo Natauri sold 56,248 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $1,463,010.48.

Flywire Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of FLYW traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.92. 1,428,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,407. Flywire Co. has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $45.50. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.89 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Flywire by 170.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Flywire in the third quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Flywire by 226.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Flywire by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 115,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 67,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FLYW shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Flywire from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

About Flywire

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

