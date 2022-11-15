Insider Selling: Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) SVP Sells 1,334 Shares of Stock

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) SVP Matthew Fisch sold 1,334 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $100,023.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,777.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gentherm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ THRM traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.21. 148,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,302. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.51 and a beta of 1.26. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $49.45 and a one year high of $99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on THRM shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Gentherm to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentherm presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Institutional Trading of Gentherm

Gentherm Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THRM. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 171.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 988,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,213,000 after buying an additional 625,083 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 49.5% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,711,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,102,000 after buying an additional 566,583 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the first quarter worth $30,991,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 61.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,464,000 after purchasing an additional 357,990 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 67.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 668,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,862,000 after purchasing an additional 268,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Articles

