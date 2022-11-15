Insider Selling: ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) VP Sells 325 Shares of Stock

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total transaction of $52,039.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $487,725.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ICUI traded up $1.92 on Tuesday, hitting $160.56. 131,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,007. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.90 and a 1 year high of $251.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICU Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 3.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in ICU Medical by 137.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 14,490 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in ICU Medical by 45.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in ICU Medical by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. bought a new stake in ICU Medical in the first quarter valued at $2,634,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICU Medical Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of ICU Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

