Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $76,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,662 shares in the company, valued at $116,998.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PubMatic Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.37. The stock had a trading volume of 466,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,335. The company has a market cap of $849.18 million, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.45. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $43.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PUBM shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on PubMatic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on PubMatic from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of PubMatic to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PubMatic from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

About PubMatic

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 37.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PubMatic by 236.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in PubMatic during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 42.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

