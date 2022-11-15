Insider Selling: RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) Director Ronald E. Harrison sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,862. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

RE/MAX Stock Performance

Shares of RE/MAX stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.37. The company had a trading volume of 210,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,570. The stock has a market cap of $353.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.27. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.58.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

RE/MAX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RE/MAX

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMAX. Magnolia Group LLC raised its position in RE/MAX by 147.2% during the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,088,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,727 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RE/MAX by 534.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 166,548 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 830,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,039,000 after buying an additional 116,072 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in RE/MAX in the 1st quarter worth about $2,249,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on RMAX shares. Jonestrading reduced their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RE/MAX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on RE/MAX from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

About RE/MAX

(Get Rating)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.