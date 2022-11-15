Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Sells 134 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total value of $53,098.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,368.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Paul John Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 8th, Paul John Smith sold 37 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total transaction of $13,434.70.

On Friday, October 28th, Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total value of $248,544.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Paul John Smith sold 411 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.95, for a total value of $198,492.45.

NOW stock traded up $19.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $419.48. 1,822,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $695.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.04. The firm has a market cap of $84.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 423.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.26.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 21.8% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in ServiceNow by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

