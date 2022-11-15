Insider Selling: T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.46. The company had a trading volume of 32,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,872. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $218.42. The firm has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.99.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.11%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TROW shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $114.30.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 8,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

