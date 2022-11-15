Insider Selling: WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) CEO Sells 7,945 Shares of Stock

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) CEO Rodger Levenson sold 7,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $383,266.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,289,000.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.08. 15,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $56.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.02.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.59 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WSFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of WSFS Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in WSFS Financial by 55.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 16,792 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in WSFS Financial by 47.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after buying an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 38.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 253.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

