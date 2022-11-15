Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTEW) Short Interest Up 25.0% in October

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTEW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 stock. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTEW – Get Rating) by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 912,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 618,114 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

NASDAQ:INTEW remained flat at $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday. Integral Acquisition Co. 1 has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09.

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to target a business combination with a technology-oriented company in Australia and/or New Zealand.

