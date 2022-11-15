Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,660,854 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 92,789 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $62,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 44,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 31,041 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.91.

Intel Stock Down 0.3 %

Intel Dividend Announcement

Shares of INTC opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.97. The firm has a market cap of $125.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 73,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,872 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

