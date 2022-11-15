Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,267 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.06. 845,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,224,968. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.97. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $128.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Intel’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Intel in a report on Friday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.91.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 73,630 shares of company stock worth $2,147,872. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

