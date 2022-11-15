Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 82,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 38,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,171,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,251,000 after acquiring an additional 232,840 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2,442.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.33.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.2 %

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

ICE opened at $104.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.40 and its 200-day moving average is $98.63. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $138.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Stories

