Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Barclays (BARC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Barclays (LON: BARC):

11/3/2022 – Barclays had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 230 ($2.70) price target on the stock.

10/27/2022 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 260 ($3.06) price target on the stock.

10/27/2022 – Barclays was given a new GBX 250 ($2.94) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/27/2022 – Barclays was given a new GBX 230 ($2.70) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/27/2022 – Barclays was given a new GBX 250 ($2.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/26/2022 – Barclays had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 170 ($2.00) to GBX 180 ($2.12). They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/26/2022 – Barclays was given a new GBX 262 ($3.08) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/26/2022 – Barclays was given a new GBX 299 ($3.51) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/26/2022 – Barclays was given a new GBX 180 ($2.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/11/2022 – Barclays had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 200 ($2.35) to GBX 180 ($2.12). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – Barclays had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 240 ($2.82) price target on the stock.

Barclays Trading Down 0.6 %

LON BARC traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 156.62 ($1.84). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,397,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,747,531. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 154.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 157.18. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 132.06 ($1.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 219.60 ($2.58). The stock has a market cap of £24.83 billion and a PE ratio of 505.23.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

