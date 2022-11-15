Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 20,166 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 133% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,647 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen increased their price target on Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen increased their price target on Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.18.

Farfetch Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FTCH traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 411,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,459,217. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.64. Farfetch has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farfetch

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). The business had revenue of $579.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.53 million. Farfetch had a return on equity of 245.67% and a net margin of 71.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Farfetch by 33.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,398,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570,054 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the first quarter valued at $160,461,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Farfetch by 42.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,277,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376,075 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the first quarter valued at $73,646,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Farfetch by 129.6% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,305,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

