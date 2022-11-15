Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 118,833 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 49% compared to the typical daily volume of 79,915 call options.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.35. The stock had a trading volume of 236,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,817,510. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $277.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.