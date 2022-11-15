Investors Buy Large Volume of Pinduoduo Call Options (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 69,368 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 28% compared to the typical daily volume of 54,178 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PDD shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Pinduoduo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinduoduo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.27.

Institutional Trading of Pinduoduo

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDD. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 196.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 108.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Trading Up 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded up $5.58 on Tuesday, reaching $70.97. 15,819,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,961,009. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.86 and a 200 day moving average of $55.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 0.59.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $7.27. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

