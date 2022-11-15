Investors Purchase Large Volume of TPG Put Options (NASDAQ:TPG)

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 4,007 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 646% compared to the average volume of 537 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TPG shares. BNP Paribas cut TPG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TPG from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas cut TPG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on TPG to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TPG from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TPG currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in TPG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,926,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in TPG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,084,000. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the second quarter worth approximately $401,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth approximately $781,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TPG by 14.0% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,102,000 after buying an additional 159,500 shares during the last quarter. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Trading Down 7.8 %

TPG Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ TPG opened at $38.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 481.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.52. TPG has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,950.24%.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

