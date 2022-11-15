iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Position Increased by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3,291.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 52,202 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 168.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1,867.0% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 48,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 45,592 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of STIP opened at $97.10 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.04 and a 1 year high of $107.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.30 and a 200-day moving average of $100.33.

