iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,267 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,155,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,146 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,878,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,698 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,384 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,022,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,613,000 after purchasing an additional 503,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,169.5% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,514,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315,670 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SHY stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.24. 35,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,926,717. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $85.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.20.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

