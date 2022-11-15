iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Position Increased by Simplify Asset Management Inc.

Simplify Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,319 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 337.5% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,088.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.1% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.05. The stock had a trading volume of 730,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,492,238. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.83. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $64.02.

