iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,499 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 100.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 709,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,434,000 after purchasing an additional 354,861 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $21,427,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $21,883,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,055,000 after purchasing an additional 271,137 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $73,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $71.54 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $62.05 and a 52 week high of $78.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.00.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend
