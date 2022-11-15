iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Roundview Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $6,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,860,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,400 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,301.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,495,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224,778 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,354,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,216 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,655,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,541,000 after purchasing an additional 13,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,495,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,084,000 after purchasing an additional 484,663 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $50.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,108,680 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.24.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.