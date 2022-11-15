iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $239,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $336,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 2,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of IWF opened at $230.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.25. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $311.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.